Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Peggy L. Tyler Obituary
Peggy L. Tyler

Crisfield - Peggy Louise Watson Tyler, 92, of Crisfield passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Deal Island on December 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Amy Watson Abbott. Her husband, John Maynard Tyler, preceded her in death on February 17, 1994.

A graduate of Crisfield High School, she worked at the former Mrs. Paul's Kitchen until its closing and was a member of the Crisfield Wesleyan Church.

She is survived by her son, Les Tyler and wife Connie of Crisfield; granddaughter, Erica Tyler of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie Watson and Gorman Abbott.

Funeral services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 PM where a viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Robert Daniels will officiate and a burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Services are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019
