Peggy Lee Darnell
SALISBURY - Peggy Lee Darnell, 66, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born on December 4, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William McGuire and Betty Jo Lang Rinehart, and a sister to her late brother, "Wild Bill".
She was a great woman, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Peggy was a woman who was lucky to spend the last 27 years with the man God sent to her, Glenn P. Pendleton, who always went above and beyond for her and was there till the very end.
Peggy is also survived by a sister Mary Espy; four children that she cherished, Michelle Darnell, Joseph Darnell, Melissa Darnell, and Mindy Darnell; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild whom she held so close to her heart.
She worked at Credit Plus for the last 15 years, but what she did for work and what accomplishments she held would never be able to compare to the best titles she held; Mother, Partner, Sister and Friend. She loved Glenn, her kids, grandkids, and friends more than they could have ever known. She was selfless and would put others before herself. She was a hard worker and desired having time with family over any material things. She was the rock her kids needed when times were hard for them. Even as adults her children could always come home to her or call her when they needed mom to make things better. She was stubborn with the idea of getting married again, but devoted her life to Glenn and she was grateful for having such a wonderful man.
At her request, there will be no formal services. Her family will conduct a Celebration of Her Life at a later date.
