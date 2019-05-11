Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Belle Haven Cemetery
Resources
Peggy Lynne Kellam


Peggy Lynne Kellam Obituary
Peggy Lynne Kellam

Silver Beach - Peggy Lynne Kellam, 53, a resident of Silver Beach, VA, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. A native of Silver Beach, she was the daughter of P.C. Kellam, Jr. and Carol "Mickey" McPherson Kellam. Peggy graduated from Broadwater Academy Class of 1984, Mary Baldwin College Class of 1988, and earned her Master's Degree from V.C.U. She was a Social Worker in Richmond, VA, worked for 4H, and most recently a Social Worker for Riverside Shore Hospice.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by a daughter, Sydney Lynne Kellam of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Julie K. Gilliam and her husband, Jeff, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Susan C. Kellam and her companion, John Spence, of Nassawadox, VA; a grandson, Kairo Pres Kellam of Myrtle Beach; a niece, Riley Gilliam of Virginia Beach; a nephew, Jake Gilliam of Virginia Beach; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Peggy was compassionate, kind, loving, and above all a truly happy person who touched the hearts and lives of so many people across the Eastern Shore and everywhere she went. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, coworkers, hospice families and anyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Judith Worthington officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 til 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P. O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or a .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 11, 2019
