Peggy M. Dulany
Ocean City - It is with much sadness we announce the death of Peggy M. Dulany of Ocean City, MD. She passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Peggy was born in Salisbury, Maryland and was the daughter of late Benjamin Franklin Moore and Thelma Collier Moore of Salisbury, Maryland
For 30 years Peggy and husband Rod were Directors of Tennis at Washington Golf and Country Club in Arlington, VA. They retired to Ocean City, Maryland in 2002 where she enjoyed her friends and family at the beach, she spent her summers. Both Peggy and Rod were born on the Eastern Shore.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rod Dulany: her daughter Debbie Adams of Salisbury, Maryland; step-daughter Debi Dulany Gehrm of Raleigh, North Carolina; brother in-law Page Dulany and his wife Cheryl. Other beloved family included nieces and nephews and their children.
Peggy will have a family ceremony in mid-April where she will have her ashes sprinkled on the beach in Ocean City.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019