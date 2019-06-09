|
|
Peggy Sims Novack
Wallops Island - Mrs. Peggy Sims Novack, 79, beloved wife of the late Nathan Earl Novack and a resident of Wallops Island, VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Born July 10, 1939 in Statesville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Sims and Stella Guy Sims. Peggy was a secretary for NASA and a longtime devoted member of Atlantic United Methodist Church since 1973. Her church activities included attending Bible studies, which she loved for furthering her knowledge and being around those who shared that interest; active in Sunday School classes; church historian; and sang in the church choir for many years. Peggy enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, her Community Bible Study held at Peggy Stephens' home, and loved to keep busy. She loved her family and treasured all the times they were able to gather. The memories of the love they shared will remain in many hearts for years to come.
Survivors include her three children, Steven Craig Novack and wife Karen of Pocomoke, MD, Natalie Novack Binder and husband James of Atlantic, VA, and Deanna Novack Johnson and husband Danny of Lake Mary, FL; seven grandchildren, Amber, Kelsey, and Stevie Novack, Tristan and Tanner Binder, and Kayla and Taylor Johnson; a sister, Judy Cohoon and husband Ray of Currituck, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Craig Nathan Novack; a sister, Betty Brown; and three brothers, Jimmy, Harold and Bobby Sims.
A memorial service will be held at the Atlantic United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Hodae Kim officiating. There will be a reception in the church social hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlantic United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Atlantic, VA 23303.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019