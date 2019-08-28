Services
Peggy Thompson


1921 - 2019
Peggy Thompson Obituary
Peggy Thompson

Onancock - Margaret W. "Peggy" Thompson, born in Onancock, VA May 25, 1921 and a longtime resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Philip in 2004. Her marriage to Eugene F. Hart ended in divorce. She is survived by two sons, Eugene F. Hart, Jr., of Denver, CO and Randall P. Hart (Theresa) of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Sunny (Chris) Fleming and Levi Casey of Portland, OR; four stepchildren, Philip, Amy, Jane and Anthony Thompson.

Peggy was a graduate of Onancock High School and worked in the trade industry in Washington D.C., for many years.

A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be conducted from the graveside at the Onancock Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Onancock School, 6 College Avenue, Onancock, VA, 23417 (historiconancockschool.org); Cheryl's Rescue Ranch, P.O. Box 8, Gambrills, MD 21054 (cherylsrescueranch.org); or to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 (aacspca.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
