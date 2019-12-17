|
Peggy Virden Gillis
Newport News, VA - Peggy Virden Gillis passed away December 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born June 20, 1932 in Pittsville, MD to Alice Freeny Gillis & L.W. (Woody) Gillis. She graduated in 1956 from P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington, DE. Peggy attended Sullins College in Bristol, TN, graduating in 1958.
Peggy worked at St. Petersburg Jr. College, Clearwater Campus in Florida for nearly 30 years. She retired in 1992 as Manager of the Word Processing Dept. Peggy & her long-time partner Carolyn W. Taylor returned to the Shore in 1998, living at their home on the Nanticoke River with their many cherished pets. They moved to Salisbury in 2009 and then to a retirement community in Newport News, VA in 2015 to be closer to family.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her maternal grandparents, Dr. Lawrence Carl and Mabel Elderdice Freeny, her paternal grandparents, Roy and Sadie Taylor of Mardela, and a special step-grandmother, Ruth Austin Gillis Robinson.
A Celebration Service will be held at Holloway Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21 at 11am. The family will receive friends starting at 10am prior to the service. Interment to be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to The Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019