|
|
Penelope "Penny" Lemon Borelli
Salisbury - Penelope "Penny" Lemon Borelli went home to the Lord on August 15, 2019 at age 73.
Penny was born to the late, Ruth Chatham Lemon Twilley and Mervin Lemon on June 18, 1946, in Salisbury, MD.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Borelli and her fiancé, Alan Powell; sister in law, Karen Lemon; niece, Lori Lemon Short and her husband Mike; nephew, Bradley Lemon, M.D. and his wife Val. She is also survived by two half-sisters: Tammy Lemon Sisk and Sandy Japinoski and a half-brother: Mervin Lemon, Jr.; along with several grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving brother, Donald Lemon and a stepmother, Rosalee Lemon.
She retired from Prince Street School in 2012, after more than 30 years of loyal service, to the Wicomico County Board of Education.
She had a lifelong love for animals, and raised many cats, dogs, and rabbits over her lifetime. She also enjoyed spending her retirement, bird and squirrel watching.
She treasured the many friends she made at her favorite local restaurant, Goin Nuts Cafe in Salisbury, and thought of them as her second family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 1PM-2PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society, SPCA.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019