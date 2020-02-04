|
|
Penny L. Baker
Snow Hill - Penny Lee Baker, age 76, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late James and Emma Taylor Scarborough. She was preceded in death by her husband James J.P. Baker, Jr. in 2017, and her son James "Buddy "Baker, III, in 2006. Surviving are her daughters, Sheila Rivera, Peggy Windsor, and Hope Waidner, all of Snow Hill. There are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Walter "Buck" Scarborough of Salisbury, and Jimmy Scarborough and his partner Chip Futrell of Wilson, NC, and sister Flora Brittingham and her husband Wayne, of Pocomoke, nieces Wendy Bowman and Carla Barfield, and nephew Tom Brittingham. She leaves her two "special sisters" (very dear friends), Kathleen Burkett and Sara Abscher.
Penny had been a homemaker. She was a member of Nelson United Methodist Church, and "Women of Faith". She was a devoted wife and mother. Her favorite pastime was playing Bingo.
Friends may call at the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 3:00 PM at Springhill Cemetery, in Girdletree. Her brother Walter will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to the Holly Center, 926 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020