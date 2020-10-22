Perry Harmon
Cape Charles - Perry W. Harmon, 59, of Cape Charles, Virginia, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Jenkins Bridge, Virginia, Perry was the son of the late Howard and Shirley Harmon. Upon graduation, he began working for the Eastern Shore Community Service Board in Exmore, Virginia. He held this position until his health began to fail. Perry was also a participant in the local Special Olympics
for many years and truly enjoyed doing so.
Funeral services were held at the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo, Virginia, with Rev. Brenda Peterson officiating.
He leaves to mourn: three sisters, Connie Williams, Willie Cropper, and Aretha Fedderman; three aunts, Faye Frazier, Effie Mitchell, and Anne Tull; three uncles, Lester Holden, Joe Holden, and Randy Holden; a dedicated caregiver, John Tomlin and his family; special nieces and nephews; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.