Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Laurel - Peter Jester, 72, of Laurel DE passed away peacefully Friday. He was the son of the late Leroy and Dora Jester of Greenbackville VA. His wife Patricia passed away April 2017, they were preceded in death by daughter Angela Norris in 2000.

As a boy growing up on Chincoteague Bay, Pete developed a love for the water which continued through his years of Coast Guard service and well beyond. Pete also enjoyed NASCAR and almost anything automotive related. But most of all he loved spending time with family.

After completing his Coast Guard service in 1970 Pete's career was all about trucks and cars. He started out as a diesel mechanic and eventually built a business - Pete Jester Trucking, a transportations enterprise with multiple trucks on the road. At the same time Pete built his second business venture, P and B Used Cars.

Pete left behind son and daughter-in-law David and Trish Jester of Fruitland MD, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Alex and Constance Jester, great-grandchildren Alex, Olivia and Vivenne of Abingdon MD; son and daughter-in-law Matt and Jaculin West of Denver CO; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Jonathan Ciccarella and grandson Mason of Hoboken NJ; son Kenneth Jester of Key Largo FL, grandchildren Ken Jr, Salisbury MD, Logan and Arianna, Berlin MD; son Phillip Jester and fiancé Joanna Bailor and grandson Kingston of Hartly DE; sister and brother-in-law, Susie and David Cole of Chincoteague VA. All services were private. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
