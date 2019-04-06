|
Peter Paul Houlihan Jr.
Salisbury - Peter Paul Houlihan Jr. 81, died at home on April 3, 2019 from complications of diabetes. He was born on February 2, 1938 in Kilteel, County Kildare, Ireland, the son of Peter and Bridget Houlihan. He moved to the United States with his family in 1948. Pete was very proud of his Irish heritage and loved to reminisce about his childhood in Ireland. The family lived in Massachusetts and Delaware, eventually settling in Westover, MD on a dairy farm. Pete was a talented automobile mechanic. He and his brothers were in the automobile business and later developed mobile home communities. Pete's family was most important to him and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalie Chamberlin Houlihan of Salisbury, daughter Maureen Houlihan, son Mark Houlihan and his wife Brandi, all of Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his son Sean Peter Houlihan in 1989. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Erin, Matthew, Sean Quinn and Delaney Houlihan.
In addition to his parents and son, Pete is preceded in death by nine siblings; Eileen Houlihan, Mary Bridget Houlihan, Margaret Blanchard, Cornelius Houlihan, William Houlihan, John Houlihan, Marie Haynes, Thomas Houlihan and Terence Houlihan. He is also survived by four sisters; Dorothy Houlihan, Noel (Tony) Solury, Bridget Johnson and Alice Cochran and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Pete on Monday, April 8 at 1:00PM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD. Family will receive guests at the church from 12-1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Salisbury Zoological Park, 755 S Park Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 6, 2019