Philip Morris Pryor
SALISBURY - Philip Morris Pryor, 85, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Morris William Pryor and Roxie Powell Pryor.
Philip was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Princess Anne Lions Club. He served in the Maryland National Guard and was a member of the 115th Senior Guard Group and Post 88, 29th Division Association. His working career began with teaching elementary school in Elkton and Berlin before working for the State of Maryland, both in Dorchester and Somerset County, retiring in 1989 as Director of Environmental Health. He loved doing genealogy and working on his computer.
He is survived by two children, a daughter, Julie Hart Pryor and a son, Timothy Jay Pryor, both of Salisbury; and a nephew, Alex C. Hart of Woodstock, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Verona Hart Pryor.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. Dale L. Vroman officiating. There will be a visitation at Holloway Funeral Home from 1:00 - 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice and or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020