Philip Ray Haddock
Delmar - Philip Ray Haddock, 76, of Delmar, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after battling prostate cancer for almost three years. He was born June 29, 1943 in Salisbury, a son of the late Charles Medford Haddock and Ruth Nancy (Horseman) Haddock.
Phil graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 1961. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. After his time in the Army he went to work in the parts department at Cavanagh's and then to Salisbury Lincoln Mercury. Phil was talented working with his hands and went on to work as a machinist at Con Diesel, Crown Cork & Seal then retired from MaTech/LWRC. He had a sharp mind for design and was often asked to design and make parts for machines, which he really enjoyed.
He was a proud member of the NRA, Salisbury Gun Club, Bridgeville Gun Club and the Delaware State Sportsman's Association. Phil will be remembered as a true friend and neighbor who was always willing to help others and one who truly enjoyed playing dominoes with his neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 44 ½ years, Jo-Ellen M. Haddock; siblings, Anna Propper of Salisbury, William Haddock of Bel Air and Beverly Lowman (Mervin) of Salisbury; sister- and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Richard McEuen of Sugar Land, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his 2 year old sister, Brenda Haddock; a sister-in-law, Pauline Haddock; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Propper.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, and also on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service which begins at 11:00. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Delmar Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020