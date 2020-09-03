1/
Phillip Chandler
Phillip Chandler

Laurel - Phillip M. Chandler, 36, of Laurel, Delaware, formerly of the Shore, was called home suddenly early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Phillip was the son of George Cooper and Ethel Chandler Sample. He was affectionately known as "P.C." by his family and friends. Phillip began his career in 2004 with Allen & Shariff, where he was employed for sixteen years.

Private funeral services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2PM from Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac, Virginia, with Rev. Scott Sample officiating.

P.C. is survived by his fiancée, Tammy Barnes; her three children that he loved as his own, Savanna Sky, Jacob David, and Seth Tyler; his father, Benny Sample, Sr., his brothers, Tony Weeks, Jr, John Clyde; sister, Syreeta Elmore; godson, Jalen Bryant; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
