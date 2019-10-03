|
Phillip Dale Murray
Gumboro - Phillip Dale Murray, 65, of Gumboro, DE passed away on September 30, 2019 in the care of Delaware Hospice and his loving family. He was born on April 3, 1954 in Lewes, DE to the late Henry Dale and Marguerite Pettyjohn Murray. He married the love of his life, Becky and together they raised a family, and owned Murray Motors with locations in Dagsboro, Seaford and Laurel for 22 years. Phillip was a very likeable fellow, who loved his family and was devoted very much to them. He was totally a major Ford fan, loved restoring and tinkering on cars and stock car racing. He had a heart of gold, generous, and was very "down to earth." He was a quiet man who knew how to stand his ground, and didn't care for a lot of nonsense. His beloved wife, Becky passed away in 2006. He was a loving father, brother, pop-pop and friend and will be dearly missed. Phillip is survived by a son, Dale Murray II and his wife Patience of Gumboro, DE; two sisters Susan Murray of Millsboro, DE; and June Collins and her husband Donald; two sisters in law, Rachel Rust and her husband Dale and Barbara Collins (Bryant) and a brother in law, Wayne Collins and his wife Mary Alice. He also leaves behind a special aunt, Florence Adams and a granddaughter, Cora Lynn Murray as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife Becky, he is also preceded in death by a daughter Ashley and a brother Frank. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Watson Funeral Home, 211, S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. A viewing will also be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM with the funeral beginning at 1:00 PM. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate. Burial will follow at the Bethel U. M. Church Cemetery in Willards, MD. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to your local Fire Company. Family requests casual dress.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 3, 2019