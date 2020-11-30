Phillip Justin "Bulldog" Burgess



Salisbury, MD - Phillip Justin "Bulldog" Burgess passed away unexpectedly at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland on November 21, 2020



He was born on December 30, 1978 in Dade City, Florida to Lori Ann Beauchamp (Salisbury, MD) and Chad Eugene Hastings (Onley, VA).



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Molly Ann Webster (Salisbury, MD). Nephews: Gaven Reese Webster, Chase Benjamin Webster, Adrian Michael Copes, Kohen Joseph Copes. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and grandmother, Dorothy L. Lynch.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph L. Lynch, maternal grandmother Dorothy P. Lynch and paternal grandparents, Henry and Elizabeth Hastings.



Justin "Bulldog" attended Mardela High School. He grew up in Wicomico County, Maryland with his family and friends. He worked on several family farms.



He had a great love and passion for music and video games.



Even though Justin was a bit of a loner, he was an organ donor. Many people will benefit from his great gift. May God bless the families that will benefit and carry on Justin's gift of life.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland. (1730 Twin Springs Road, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store