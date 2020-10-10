1/1
Phillip Wesley Powell
Phillip Wesley Powell

Parsonsburg - Phillip Wesley Powell, 55, of Parsonsburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at The Lake. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William Thomas Powell and Patricia Watson Powell.

He was a lifelong cabinet maker and also worked at Ocean Downs Casino where he met his lovely and beautiful wife. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working around his home, camping and traveling. Spending time with his family is what made him the happiest in life.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 3 years, Lisa Jill Quinlan Powell; 3 children, John Powell, Emily Powell and Katie Powell; 3 step sons, Rickie Anderson, Billy Stewart, and James Stewart; a daughter in law, Heather Stewart; a grandchild, Bradley Stewart; 3 brothers, Joseph Powell, Daniel Powell, and Steven Powell (Susan), all of Salisbury.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was also preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Powell; and a sister, Sharon Powell.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
