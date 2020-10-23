Phyllis A. Collins
Princess Anne - Phyllis A. Collins, 85, of here passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Cambridge, MD on September 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Iva (Horner) Johnson. She held many jobs over the course of her life such as Jodi's Shirt Factory, and Princess Anne shirt factory, she worked as an operator at the phone company in Princess Anne, and also Delaney Foods in Fruitland, MD. She attended Asbury U.M. Church and Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Stanley Evans, Fred Parkinson and Raymond Collins, grandson Matthew Shirling, niece Athena Hill, and step daughter Jean Marie Parkinson
She is survived by her children, Gilbert Evans (Terri), of Mt. Vernon, MD, Bonnie Evans of Westover, MD, Wallace Evans of Mt. Vernon, MD and Julie Benton, of Princess Anne, MD, Sister Frieda Potter (Gary) of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren, Erin Evans, Ryan Evans, Justin Shirling, Randy Coulbourne (Paige), Larry Benton, JR, and Casie Benton, and one great grandchild, Brileigh Butts, and niece Monica (Tim) Cormier and their son Spencer, step children, Fred Parkinson, JR, Patricia, Julie, Sharon Lake, Diane, Donald and Frank as well as several step grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Asbury U.M. Church Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Bonnie Stone will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com