Phyllis Ann Griffin
Phyllis Ann Griffin

Parsonsburg - Phyllis Ann Griffin, 79, of Parsonsburg, went to her eternal reward on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Golden Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Born in Girdletree, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Handy Hall and Mildred Adkins Hall Griffin.

Phyllis was a graduate of Wicomico High School and then graduated from the Cambridge Nursing School in 1959. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 30 years, working for Peninsula General Hospital and then doing private duty nursing. She was a devoted member of Salisbury Baptist Temple. Phyllis loved her church and sharing her faith with others. She also enjoyed spending time with family.

She is survived by two sons, Donald Ashley Griffin (Jenine) of Bowie, and Nathan Howard Griffin (Wendy) of Seaford; a grandson, Elisha "Eli" Steven Griffin of Bowie; a brother, Gary Griffin of Delmar, MD; and a sister, Susan Peek (Gary) of Parsonsburg.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Donald George Griffin in 2014; and a brother, Ronnie Hall.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Salisbury Baptist Temple with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron with Rev. Carlo Leto officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Salisbury Baptist Temple, 6413 Hobbs Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
