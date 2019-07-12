Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Phyllis Ann Parsons


1938 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Parsons Obituary
Phyllis Ann Parsons

Bivalve - Phyllis Ann Parsons, 80, of Bivalve, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 peacefully at her home. Born on November 30, 1938 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Leona Parsons.

Phyllis graduated from Wicomico Sr. High School, class of 1958. She worked many years through-out Wicomico and Worcester Counties as a CNA and GNA. Most of all, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Rene A. Niblett of Bivalve, three sons, Robert Dale Smallwood, Sr. of Pocomoke, David Michael Smallwood of Snow Hill, and Edward L. Smallwood and his wife Joan of Pocomoke; two grandchildren Bobby Smallwood and his wife Caroline and D.J. Tull and his significant other Lisa Dean, great granddaughter Savannah Wren Smallwood, a great grandson Delton Dean, a brother Harold M. Parsons, Jr. of Villa Nova, PA as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Collins, three brothers Donald M. Parsons, Charles Parsons, and Louis Parsons, and a grandson Robert Dale Smallwood, Jr.

A visitation with the family will be held on Monday, July, 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Phyllis's honor to Coastal Hospice, P.o. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 12, 2019
