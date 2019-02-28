|
Phyllis Fumoso
Chincoteague Island, VA - Phyllis Fumoso, 88 of Chincoteague Island, VA formerly of New York passed away on January 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in New York on July 23,1930,to the late Vincent and Pauline (De Bernardo) Romano of New York, NY.
Phyllis is survived by her loving spouse of 64 years, Mario Fumoso of Chincoteague Island, VA; four daughters, and thirteen grandchildren. Linda Booth and her spouse Elaine Kirsch of Suffern, NY, children/grandchildren, Christopher Booth and his fiancée Jessica Van Slooten of Suffern, NY, Kara Booth of Suffern, NY, and Gregory Booth of Suffern, NY; Donna Fumoso and her husband Olafur Thordarson of NY, child/granddaughter Lilja Olafsdottir of NY; Barbara Milyko of Chincoteague Island, VA, children/grandchildren, Erica Lamay and her husband Shane of CT, Jt Milyko and his wife Ruby of Chincoteague Island, VA, Louis Milyko and his significant other Ashley Justice of Chincoteague Island, VA, Harley Kolinsky and her significant other Chris Lomicka of MD, Jessey Kolinsky of VA, Amanda Savage and her husband Randy of Chincoteague Island, VA; Lynne Ballerini and her husband Ken of Chincoteague, VA, children/grandchildren America Pace and her husband Rob of Chincoteague Island, VA, Rebecca Ballerini of VA, and Kenny Ballerini of VA; two sister-in-laws, Helen Criscione of NY, and Silvanna Maccaronio and her husband John of NY, several nieces and nephews; two special people in her life, Nicole Corry and Bonnie Funicelli.
She was preceded in death by parents and son-in-law, Joseph J Milyko.
Memorial Service will be held March 2nd at 11 AM at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA with a reception afterwards.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019