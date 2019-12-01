|
Phyllis M. Bradley
Sharptown - Sharptown- Phyllis Mae Baker Bradley, 87, died peacefully at her house on November 30, 2019. She was born December 28, 1931 in Staten Island NY. She was the daughter of the late Jacob Oliver and Mae Kathryn Baker. Phyllis was a graduate of Seaford High School. Phyllis retired from the Wicomico Board of Education where she was cafeteria manager at North Western Elementary school for over twenty-five years. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown as well as Dor-Wic Post 218 Ladies Auxiliary. She also was a past member of the United Tour Riders Association. She spent summers enjoying boating, crabbing and fishing with her husband and family. She was known throughout town for her delicious cooking, and she specifically enjoyed baking. She remained faithful to her beliefs and enjoyed reading her bible and when she was no longer able to physically attend church, she enjoyed listening to services and pastoral visits.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years George Edward Bradley, brother Jesse Baker and sister Barbara Lankford. She is survived by daughter Pam Adams (Edward) of Seaford, and two sons, Michael Bradley, and Douglas Bradley (Dolly) of Sharptown. Grandchildren Vanessa Cannon (Terry) of Seaford, Donna Koch (Michael) of Dover, Leslie Podlaszewski (Dave) of Sharptown, Victoria Hudson of Salisbury, Mabel Bradley and Bobbi Crouch of Sharptown. Greatgrandchildren Adrianna, and Avary Cannon, Jorja Koch, Connor, Brooke, and Collin Podlaszewski and dear friend and caretaker Kay Gambrill.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at Asbury United Methodist Church in Sharptown where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Sharptown Firemen's Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802, or Asbury United Methodist Church P.O. Box 585 Sharptown, MD 21861.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019