|
|
Portia L. White
Salisbury - Portia Lynn White, 60 died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Salisbury Genesis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury, Maryland where she had been a resident for more than 6 years. Born in Salisbury, she is the daughter of Lydia (Lottie) Waters of here.
She attended Wicomico Teen Adult Center and Dove Pointe.
Besides her mother, survivors include six siblings: Gregory & Evelyn White of Edgewood, MD, Patricia (Sylvester) Briddell, Maria White and Kevin (Lisa) White, all of Salisbury, MD, and Marilyn (Charles) Fountain of Clinton, MD; several nieces and nephews.
Two siblings: Cedric "Anthony" White and Pauline "Polly" Waters preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. James AME Zion Church, Mack Avenue, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary U.M.C. Cemetery in Fruitland, MD. Friends may view Saturday, at the church from 1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019