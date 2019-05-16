Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary U.M. Church
Ironshire Station Rd
Berlin, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary U.M. Church
Ironshire Station Rd
Berlin, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston Foreman Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Preston Foreman Sr. Obituary
Preston Foreman, Sr.

BERLIN, MD-Preston James Foreman, Sr. 86, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Calvary U.M. Church, Ironshire Station Rd, Berlin, MD, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now