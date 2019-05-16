|
Preston Foreman, Sr.
BERLIN, MD-Preston James Foreman, Sr. 86, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Calvary U.M. Church, Ironshire Station Rd, Berlin, MD, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019