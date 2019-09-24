|
|
Preston H. Webb
Bethany Beach - Preston H. Webb passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Preston was born in Lewes, Delaware son of the late Harry and Leah (nee Davidson) Webb. He had lived for many years in Perry Hall, Maryland and in 1994 moved full time to his residence in Bethany Beach.
Preston graduated from University of Delaware with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for CJ Langenfelder in Baltimore for many years retiring as a supervisor.
Preston was a veteran of the US Army and member of the US Army Corps of Engineers. He served in Bora, Bora during WWII and was assigned to work hand in hand with the US Navy Seabees with construction, design and rebuilding.
As a child his family had a love of music. Preston (who loved playing the guitar and harmonica), along with his brothers, would perform on various stages and venues. His love for music took him to performing with Back Bay Strummers, which he did until the age of 95. He has now been honored with the status of Member Emeritus. He even played a tune on his harmonica and sang with the Back Bay Strummers at his 100th birthday celebration.
Preston was a very active member of St. Matthew's by the Sea in Bethany Beach where he also was responsible for maintaining the lovely grounds.
In addition to his parents, Preston is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie (nee Abbott) Webb; a son, John Webb; brothers, Ralton and Nelson Webb; and sister, Hazel Dodd; a granddaughter, Kathleen Jones; and great granddaughter, Rachel Searle.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law and caretaker, Dolores Webb; five grandchildren, Richard Webb and wife Lyn, Terry Searle, grandson-in-law Geoff Searle, Cynthia Arsenault and husband Robert, Robert P. Webb and wife Joanne, Kristine O'Neill and husband Bruce; and their mother, Janet Webb; four step-grandchildren, Eva Marie Hamper and husband Tom, Brian Stephens and wife Karen, John Stephens and Cheryl Huff; 28 great grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Preston was also close to his extended family, especially nieces and nephews, Donna Dodd and her son Richy, David Dodd and wife Dorothy (and their children, Jeannie and David), Charles Webb and wife Gail, and their families.
A funeral service was held Friday, September 20, 2019 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Del. Burial was in Milford Community Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019