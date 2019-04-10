|
Preston Kellam
Painter - Preston L. Kellam, 74, of Painter, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox, Virginia.
Born in Franktown, Virginia, Preston was the son of the late George and Mary Jane Kellam. He met the love of his life and longtime friend, Barbara, whom he married on September 29, 2009. He was affectionately known as "Buddy Pole" by his family and friends. He was employed as a bus driver for Accomack County Schools for over fifty years.
Funeral services were held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Interment was in church cemetery.
Buddy Pole leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Barbara Kellam; seven sons, Kinte Reid, Jimmie Battle, Harry Gaskins, Cory Kellam, Calvin Bunting, Devin Bunting, and Sharod Bunting; two daughters, Melissa Walters and Leslie Gaskin; one sister, Cora Sample; twenty-four grandchildren; special friend, Dory Sample, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019