Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Kellam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston Kellam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Preston Kellam Obituary
Preston Kellam

Painter - Preston L. Kellam, 74, of Painter, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Nassawadox, Virginia.

Born in Franktown, Virginia, Preston was the son of the late George and Mary Jane Kellam. He met the love of his life and longtime friend, Barbara, whom he married on September 29, 2009. He was affectionately known as "Buddy Pole" by his family and friends. He was employed as a bus driver for Accomack County Schools for over fifty years.

Funeral services were held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Interment was in church cemetery.

Buddy Pole leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Barbara Kellam; seven sons, Kinte Reid, Jimmie Battle, Harry Gaskins, Cory Kellam, Calvin Bunting, Devin Bunting, and Sharod Bunting; two daughters, Melissa Walters and Leslie Gaskin; one sister, Cora Sample; twenty-four grandchildren; special friend, Dory Sample, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now