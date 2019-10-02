Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Strand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston Strand


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Preston Strand Obituary
Preston Strand

Temple Hill, MD - Preston E.L. Strand, 80, of Temple Hill, MD, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 his residence.

Born in Accomac, Virginia, Preston was the eldest son of the late Preston Edward Lee Strand, Sr. and the late Rosa Mae Dickerson Strand. He was married to his best friend, companion, confidant and partner, Bessie M Budd for more than fifty-four years. Preston has always been a hard worker, even as a youngster. He worked at The Washington Star Newspaper until the business closed in 1981. Because of his incredible work ethic, the newly formed Washington Times newspaper pursed Preston to join them as a District Sales Manager. He was named District Sales Manager of the month many times. He retired from the Times in the fall of 2007.

Funeral services were held at Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Billy Ray Hunter officiating. Interment was in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia.

Cherishing fond memories of Preston are: his loving wife, Bessie B. Strand; seven brothers, Charles, Herbert, Carey, David, Lawrence, Tyrone, Derwin; two sisters, Barbara and Raenelle Humbles Zapata; aunt, Martina W. Beckett; sister-in-law, Barbara Strand; brother-in-law, Vernon Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Preston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now