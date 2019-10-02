|
|
Preston Strand
Temple Hill, MD - Preston E.L. Strand, 80, of Temple Hill, MD, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 his residence.
Born in Accomac, Virginia, Preston was the eldest son of the late Preston Edward Lee Strand, Sr. and the late Rosa Mae Dickerson Strand. He was married to his best friend, companion, confidant and partner, Bessie M Budd for more than fifty-four years. Preston has always been a hard worker, even as a youngster. He worked at The Washington Star Newspaper until the business closed in 1981. Because of his incredible work ethic, the newly formed Washington Times newspaper pursed Preston to join them as a District Sales Manager. He was named District Sales Manager of the month many times. He retired from the Times in the fall of 2007.
Funeral services were held at Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Billy Ray Hunter officiating. Interment was in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, Virginia.
Cherishing fond memories of Preston are: his loving wife, Bessie B. Strand; seven brothers, Charles, Herbert, Carey, David, Lawrence, Tyrone, Derwin; two sisters, Barbara and Raenelle Humbles Zapata; aunt, Martina W. Beckett; sister-in-law, Barbara Strand; brother-in-law, Vernon Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019