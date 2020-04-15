|
Priscilla A. Jones
Selbyville - Priscilla A. (Pam) Jones, age 87, of Selbyville died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Priscilla was born in Beverly, MA and was the daughter of the late Carl M. Mortensen and Esther Evelyn (Haskell) Mortensen.
She was a retired Asst. Vice President from the former John Hansen Savings and Loan.
Priscilla was a Life Member and Past President of Kensington VFD Auxiliary, Life Member of VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary in Ocean View, Past President of Ocean City Elk's # 2645 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Play It Safe / Ocean City Drug & Alcohol Abuse Prevention Committee.
She is survived by her husband, Earl M. Jones Jr.; two daughters, Carroll J. Nichols (Ted) of Salisbury and Linda Jones-Williams of Millsboro; two sons, Earl M. "Buddy" Jones III (Susie) of Ocean City and Thomas E. Jones (Cathy) of North Bethesda, MD; a brother, Carl M. Mortensen (Margie) of Holyoke, MA; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene A. Mortensen and Lyman R. Mortensen and three sisters, Virginia L. Brison, Grace M. Mortensen and Marion R. Mortensen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a .
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020