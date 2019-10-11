|
Priscilla L. Walter
Tyaskin - Priscilla L. Walter, 86, of Tyaskin, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at home. She was born on January 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Lloyd Lennox Larmore and Ethel Jones Larmore.
She graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 1950. She was married in 1952 and as she raised her family, she engaged in several home-based businesses including designing and creating home-made needlework crafts and selling Sarah Coventry jewelry. She worked in the Personnel Department of Montgomery Ward headquarters in Baltimore and later as Personnel Manager at Salisbury's Montgomery Ward store. Following that, she worked at Kennerly, later Nanticoke, Seafood in Nanticoke and at the U.S. Postal Service Office in Bivalve. Throughout her life, she enjoyed buying and selling antiques and collectibles, a hobby that she eventually turned into a part-time business.
She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Tyaskin, where she served on the vestry and as Senior Warden; and a member of the Samuel Chase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution since 1995, where she served as Regent from 1999 to 2001. An avid card player, she participated for over forty years in the West Side card club, hosting many card parties.
She is survived by her children Susan E. Weisheit and husband John J.; Delmas Lee Walter and wife Anne; grandsons John B. Weisheit and wife Julia; and Delmas W. Walter; and great-grandchildren Carmela Weisheit and John L. Weisheit. In addition, she is survived a niece, Lee Ellen Griffith; her cousin Sarah Lee Brohawn and husband Don; and daughter-in-law Barbara Walter. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony M. Walter, and her sister, Rebecca L. Griffith.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Episcopal Church 21674 Nanticoke Rd, Tyaskin, MD 21865. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour before the service. The Rev. Dennis Morgan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please share your condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019