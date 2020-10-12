Priscilla Mobray Wheatley
Salisbury - Priscilla Mobray Wheatley, 66, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She was born on October 1, 1954 in Baltimore to her late parents, William Mobray and Eva James Mobray.
Priscilla graduated from James M. Bennett High School with the Class of 1972. Professionally, she worked for Accurate Optical as a Contact Lens Specialist for 36 years. She also worked at Golden Corral for several years. Outside of her career, Priscilla was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge 654 and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. She never met a stranger and loved socializing with friends. Family was paramount and she was a loving sister and aunt.
Priscilla is survived by her sisters, Colleen (Jim) Webster, Cindy (Bob) Causey, and Gretchen (Ernest) Nichols; nieces and nephews, Mark, Ashley, Robert, Annika, Doug, and Kevin; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Noah, Liam, Hazel. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wheatley; and brother, William Mobray.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peters Street, Salisbury, MD 21801. Services will also be webcast live at www.StPetersChurch.net/worship-on-line
. Officiating the service will be The Rev. David Michaud.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Priscilla's memory to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802