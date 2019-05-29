|
|
Priscilla Thomas
Delmar, DE - Priscilla R. Thomas, 78, of Murfreesboro, NC passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. She was born in Henderson, NC on October 15, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Mary Robbins Cleaton.
Mrs. Thomas attended schools in North Carolina. In 1954, she married Raymond E. Thomas, who passed away on June 22, 2011. She worked in her home as a day care provider for 20 plus years. She enjoyed crocheting and word search.
She is survived by a son Ricky Thomas and wife Diane of Williamston, NC, a daughter Pansy Powell of Delmar, DE, seven grandchildren Austin Powell (Amie), Tiffany and Taylor Thomas, Trevor Post, Jordan, Rebekah and Joshua Powell, two great grandchildren Katelyn Muir and Tyler Powell, one great great grandchild Brinley Cain, two special nieces Annette Moore (Donnie) and Lisa Stanley (Wayne) and several other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three special caregivers Nancy Nelson, Nancy Apple and Valerie Stout and her loving companion Peanut. Besides her mother and her husband, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her grandmother Anna J. Jarrell, a sister Rose Champion and a brother Tommy Cleaton.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019