Quentin E. Mitchell
Quentin E Mitchell

Salisbury - Quentin E. Mitchell "Poppy", born November 2, 1947, passed away August 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Preston and June Mitchell, and his brother Sam Mitchell. Quentin is survived by several family members and friends, one of which is Erian Andrews who he thought of as a granddaughter. Quentin graduated high school in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 and was stationed in Korea. Quentin was employed by Dresser Industries for 35 years. Quentin enjoyed fishing and hunting, 4 wheeling and yard sales. He also enjoyed going to Dayton's for breakfast. A small graveside service will be held on August 30, 2020 at 1pm at the Mitchell Cemetery off of Snow Hill Road.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
