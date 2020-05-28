|
R. Wayne Browning, Sr.
Davis Wharf - R. Wayne Browning, Sr. died May 27, 2020 at his home in Davis Wharf, VA. He was born September 13, 1931 in Plymouth, NC. He is survived by his wife, Mary Will Copes Browning; their children, Mary Margaret Browning (John Haywood), Brook B. Sexauer, Wayne Browning, Jr., Elizabeth B. Teasley (Allen), Allison B. Little (Chip); their grandchildren, Will and Anna Sexauer, and Matthew and Joseph Teasley; a sister-in-law, Susan Copes Duer (Andy) and their children, Joe and Pete (Brook) and their family; four nieces; a nephew; and other extended family. He was predeceased by two brothers; and son-in-law, Chris Sexauer.
For many years he owned and operated Copes Ice and Coal Co., was a longtime active member of Craddockville UMC, and remained active in his Eastern Shore community until his death.
The family appreciates prayers and kind thoughts from friends and relatives. The service will be private.
To view Wayne's full obituary, and to share memory tributes with his family, please visit www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 30, 2020