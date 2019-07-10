Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Byrd


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Byrd Obituary
Rachel Byrd

Pocomoke - Rachel Byrd, 94, of Pocomoke, Maryland, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Center in Pocomoke, Maryland.

Born in Mappsville, Virginia, Rachel was the daughter of the late George and Mary Elizabeth Baker. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Dorsey Byrd. She started her working career at Perdue Farms and later at Tyson Foods, formerly Holly Farms. Rachel dedicated many years of service until her health began to fail.

Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church, Mappsville, Virginia, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Rachel leaves to cherish fond memories: her children, Alphonso Byrd, Mary Byrd and Barbara Byrd Parker; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nieces; four nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now