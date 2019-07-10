|
|
Rachel Byrd
Pocomoke - Rachel Byrd, 94, of Pocomoke, Maryland, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hartley Hall Nursing Center in Pocomoke, Maryland.
Born in Mappsville, Virginia, Rachel was the daughter of the late George and Mary Elizabeth Baker. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Dorsey Byrd. She started her working career at Perdue Farms and later at Tyson Foods, formerly Holly Farms. Rachel dedicated many years of service until her health began to fail.
Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church, Mappsville, Virginia, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Rachel leaves to cherish fond memories: her children, Alphonso Byrd, Mary Byrd and Barbara Byrd Parker; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nieces; four nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019