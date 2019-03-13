|
|
Rachel Carey McKenzie
Fruitland, MD - Rachel Carey McKenzie, 97, of Fruitland, MD, passed away March 8, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. She was born June 6, 1921 in Fruitland to the late Norman W. and Hilda (Acworth) Carey. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Duffy N. McKenzie, Sr.
Rachel was a 1938 graduate of Wicomico High School and a 1942 graduate of Frostburg State College with a degree in education. She taught elementary school for many years and retired from the Wicomico Co. Board of Education in 1980.
She was a lifetime member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland and a member of the United Methodist Women.
Rachel was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard N. Carey and Louis M. Carey. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Eliot R. McKenzie and nephew, L.M. Carey.
She is survived by her children, Duffy N. McKenzie, Jr. (Shirley) of Dauphin Island, AL, Patrick C. McKenzie (Anita) of Fernandina Beach, FL and Rebecca (Becky) M. Olmsted (Varner) of Raleigh, NC, and her beloved grandchildren, Duffy N. McKenzie, III (Leslie), Erin Baldwin (Josh), Brady McKenzie (Kim), McKenzie Olmsted (Laura), Davy Olmsted (Courtney) and Adele Williams (Andrew). She was blessed with eleven great-grandchildren: Duffy, Colin, ScarIet, Bronson, Jude, Jack, Wren, Mabel, Milly, Bodi and Gibbs. She is also survived by two nephews and a niece: Richard (Dickey) Carey, Randy Bloxom and Carolyn Senter and her dear sister-in-law, Murrel Homan.
Rachel loved spending her summers in Ocean City, MD visiting with friends, family and anyone who passed by.
Her funeral service will be held 3 PM, Sunday, March 17 at St. John's UMC, 312 E. Main St., Fruitland, followed by internment in the church cemetery and refreshments in the fellowship hall. Friends may call one hour prior, from 2-3 PM. Arrangements are being handled by Zeller Funeral Home, Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rachel's memory to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or the .
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019