Rachel Mae Briddell



BERLIN - Rachel Mae Briddell, 95, of Berlin, Maryland/Briddelltown, Maryland, peacefully departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born on November 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Bertha Mae Briddell. Although she lived in Salisbury, Maryland, for the past several years, she always considered Berlin to be her home.



Rachel was educated in the Worcester County Public School System. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Sheraton Fountainbleau Hotel of Ocean City, Maryland.



Rachel, affectionately known as 'Rach' was the matriarch of the Briddell clan. She loved her roles in life as a mother, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She proudly and graciously acknowledged her grandfather, Kendall Briddell, as being an integral part of her rearing. She described him as having a major influence on her life, which contributed to who she was. Rachel prided herself on family and family values. Along with her sisters, Blondie Spence, Clara Briddell, Natalie Mumford, and Virginia Johnson, beloved cousin, Sarah Smack, comedian/snowball man cousin, Brazile Briddell, George (Bud) Smack, and other family members, collectively formed the Briddell Family Reunion. Over the past 42 years, the Briddell Family Reunion has remained strong and viable.



Rachel was loved and cherished by her family. She always quoted her grandfather, Kendall, aka Pop Bud's saying, "The Briddells aint's no slouch." She always added, "And we ain't." She quoted Pop Bud when something occurred within the family which made her feel proud.



She was proud to be called Grandma by her grandchildren. She was known for her famous chicken and dumplings. Many have tried to duplicate Rachel's dumpling making skills. She also made delicious rice pudding. Her apartment was tagged Command Central by her grandchildren. Command Central was where she conducted all her business matters in her 'catnapper' power recliner chair at the door. Her business included giving orders to her family, catching up on her tea/news, and giving out a little tea/news herself.



Spending time on her telephone with family and friends, and watching "dust kickers," as she referred to the western's television shows, were her favorite past-time activities. She also enjoyed music, especially gospel, and she referred to Marvin Gaye as her favorite singer. Often we would walk into her apartment to find her listening to the Music Channel on her television.



Rachel was a bearer of a fruitful lineage, being the mother of eight daughters. Rachel leaves to treasure loving memories, four daughters: Loretta (Herman) Savage of Salisbury, Maryland, Carolyn (Alvin) Jones of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, Sharon (Handel) Fowlis of Silver Springs, Maryland and Sandra Dublin, as well as a son-in-law: Samuel Dublin, both of Windsor Mill, Maryland; and one sister: Natalie Mumford of Bishopville, Maryland; 26 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended relatives and friends. Rachel had one special nephew, Nathaniel Briddell, whom she referred to as "My Bink". They shared a very special bond.



Rachel's four daughters: Mabeline Bratten, Doris Watson, Clarissa Panky, and Shirley Corbin; her mother: Bertha Mae Briddell; two brothers: Oscar and Rufus Briddell; four sisters: Virginia Johnson, Evelyn Jones, Clara Briddell, and Blondie Spence, all preceded her in death. The love of her life: George Edward Purnell, also preceded her in death.



A Message of Gratitude



The daughters of Rachel Mae Briddell would like to extend their sincerest thanks to every family member and friend who supported and loved our mother. With the love, support, and presence of all of you, she was able to live independently until the golden age of 93. For the past two years, she was cared for by her daughter, Carolyn, at her home in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.



A viewing is scheduled from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Jolley memorial Chapel, P. A. in Salisbury, MD, and 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center - DaNang Room, in Salisbury, MD. The funeral service will be at 11:00am, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center - DaNang Room.



Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the memorial service must wear a mask.









