Ralph "Skip" B. Logan III
Mt. Vernon - - Ralph "Skip" B. Logan III, 68 of here passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Baltimore on November 6, 1951, he is the son of Edna (Rhodes) Logan and the late Ralph B. Logan, Jr. Skip moved here with his family in 1969, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara (Murray) Logan. They were married for 47 years. He had many hobbies and interests including antique cars, bowling, fishing, boating, loved all animals and his pets. Skip was an antique car collector and enjoyed attending swap meets and antiquing in Pennsylvania with Barbara and his family. He worked for the City of Salisbury Public Works and was on the Board of Directors for Somerset Community Services.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Jeff Logan and his wife Kelly of Princess Anne, MD and Jennifer Hoffman and her husband Doug of Sykesville, MD, five grandchildren, Lauren Logan, Devin Logan, Allyson Logan, Taylor Hoffman, and Nathan Hoffman.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, MD where friends may call from 11 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Reverend Harvey Tyler will officiate and interment will follow at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Skip's memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Somerset County Humane Society, P.O. Box 493, Princess Anne, MD 21853
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019