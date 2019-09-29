|
Ralph Earl Shanks
Salisbury - Ralph Earl Shanks, 95, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Leesburg, VA. Born in Keystone, WV, he was the son of the late Dock McKinley Shanks and Ethel Ella Atkinson Shanks.
Ralph was a faithful member of the Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene and the Horse Bridge Golf Club. He served in the US Air Force for 21 ½ years, retiring in 1972 after which he worked for Wilfre Sheet Metal, retiring in 1984. A man of many talents and abilities, he also was a poultry grower for many years, making jewelry, loved to read and play golf, and made 11 mission trips in the United States and Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Hattie Estella Stevenson Shanks; a daughter, Deborah Leigh Hobbs (Alan) of Leesburg, VA; two sons, Timothy Earl Shanks (Terry) of Linden, VA and David Ralph Shanks (Tammy) of Salisbury, MD; nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Heather), Sarah, Rachel, Trisha, Isaac, Timothy, Karley, Brandon, and Neena; five great-grandchildren, Micah, Rebekah, Elijah, Michael, and Piper; and a sister, Betty Semler of Waterloo, IA.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by five brothers, Alvin Shanks, Lewis Shanks, Quinton Shanks, Gray Shanks, and Tom Shanks; and two sisters, Berta Yearout and Peggy Shanks.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Joel Beiler. Interment with military honors will be private at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019