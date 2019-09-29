Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Shanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Earl Shanks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Earl Shanks Obituary
Ralph Earl Shanks

Salisbury - Ralph Earl Shanks, 95, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Leesburg, VA. Born in Keystone, WV, he was the son of the late Dock McKinley Shanks and Ethel Ella Atkinson Shanks.

Ralph was a faithful member of the Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene and the Horse Bridge Golf Club. He served in the US Air Force for 21 ½ years, retiring in 1972 after which he worked for Wilfre Sheet Metal, retiring in 1984. A man of many talents and abilities, he also was a poultry grower for many years, making jewelry, loved to read and play golf, and made 11 mission trips in the United States and Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Hattie Estella Stevenson Shanks; a daughter, Deborah Leigh Hobbs (Alan) of Leesburg, VA; two sons, Timothy Earl Shanks (Terry) of Linden, VA and David Ralph Shanks (Tammy) of Salisbury, MD; nine grandchildren, Benjamin (Heather), Sarah, Rachel, Trisha, Isaac, Timothy, Karley, Brandon, and Neena; five great-grandchildren, Micah, Rebekah, Elijah, Michael, and Piper; and a sister, Betty Semler of Waterloo, IA.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by five brothers, Alvin Shanks, Lewis Shanks, Quinton Shanks, Gray Shanks, and Tom Shanks; and two sisters, Berta Yearout and Peggy Shanks.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Joel Beiler. Interment with military honors will be private at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now