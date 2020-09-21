Ralph Edward Harrison
Ralph Edward Harrison, 79, of Ewell, Smith Island, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born on Smith Island March 13, 1941, he was a son of the late Edward Thomas and Ella Marie Brimer Harrison.
A lifelong waterman, he crabbed and oystered, and also dredged with his family on the skipjack "Ruby G. Ford". He was inducted into the "Waterman's Hall of Fame" in 2020 and him and his father are the only father/son duo that have been inducted.
He was a member of Ewell United Methodist Church and Ewell Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gill netting and he especially loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Darlene "Doll" Evans Harrison; sisters, Brenda Marsh and husband Morris of Ewell and Margaret Crockett of Seaford; nieces and nephews, Allen Marsh of Ewell, Denise Marvel of Seaford, Edward Crockett of Seaford, Cheryl Tull of Crisfield, Chris Parks of Marion, Charlene Abbott of Florida, Paul Parks of Salisbury, and Patty Lentine of Crisfield; many close great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins, but he was especially close to Cassidy Evans and Lance and Carly Marvel. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Darlene Parks.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2 PM at Ewell United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Everett Landon and he will be assisted by Rev. Jim Evans. A special boat for funeral passengers, Chelsea Lane Tyler, will depart Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield at 12PM and return following the funeral.
Viewings will be Wednesday morning from 10-11 AM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home and Wednesday evening from 7-9 at the church on Ewell.
Interment will be in Ewell Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ewell U. M. Church, c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824; or Ewell Fire Department, c/o Donnie B. Marsh, 3211 Marsh Road, Rhodes Point, MD 21824.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com