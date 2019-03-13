Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Cambridge Yacht Club
Cambridge - It is with great sadness that the family of Ralph Albany Eskridge announces his passing on Sunday March 3, 2019, at the age of 93. A lifelong resident of Dorchester County, Ralph graduated Cambridge High School in 1942.

Ralph's early career was spent managing the farms at Cook's Point and Castle Haven before moving into town. After retiring from Sears and Roebuck, Ralph worked at Tommy's Sporting Goods. Ralph was a kind and gentle man with a great love for the natural world.

He will be lovingly remembered by his brother Ellis, sister-in-law Frances Eskridge, his eight nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. Ralph was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Edith Rebecca Eskridge and Jean Eskridge Phillips.

Memorial donations in Ralph's honor may be made to "UMCES Foundation - Horn Point Labs", 2020 Horns Point Rd, Cambridge. A luncheon in Ralph's honor will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 11:30am at the Cambridge Yacht Club, friends of the family are most welcome. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019
