Ralph Feddernan



Pocomoke City - Ralph Feddernan, 77, of Pocomoke City died August 25, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Va.



A funeral service will be held Saturday 1:00 P.M. September 5, 2020 at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. a viewing will be held 12:00 Noon until time of service.



Burial will be held in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, Del.









