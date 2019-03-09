|
Ralph Jefferson
Salisbury - Ralph J. Jefferson, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.
Ralph was the son of the late Mary and Paul Jefferson.
He was a resident of Wilson Care Home in Salisbury, operated by Joyce and Ray Wilson. He attended Dove Pointe Day Program and Emmanuel Wesleyan Church where he was part of the Nursing Home ministry.
His survivors include two sisters: Ruth Boswell and Clara (Bobby) Hyle of Fruitland, MD, several nieces, nephews, his longtime friends, Joyce and Ray Wilson, and his extended family at Dove Pointe.
In addition to his parents, five siblings: Margaret Slacum, Ellie Paradee, Mary Parsons, Franklin and Paul Jefferson preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Dove Pointe, 1225 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Memorial donations can be made payable to the Dove Pointe Foundation.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019