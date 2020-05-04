|
|
Ralph L. Mason
Berlin - Ralph L. Mason, Jr., a life-long resident of Newark, MD, died unexpectedly on April 30th at the age of 89. Known to many as "Sonny", Ralph is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joanne (nee Dickerson); his sister-in-law, Deborah L. Dickerson; his son, "Russ", Ralph L. Mason III (a younger son, David A. Mason, passed in 1996); daughter-in-law, Abby Gordy Mason; granddaughter, Alison Taylor; granddaughter, Eliza Mason-Burt and her husband, Thomas Burt; and great-grandson, Mason Seth Hetherington; as well as by the families of his late brother, Thomas G. Mason, and his late brother-in-law, James W. Dickerson.
Ralph was born during the Great Depression on November 26, 1930 in Newark, MD, the eldest son of Senator Ralph L. Mason, Sr. and Dorothy G. Mason. He graduated from Snow Hill High School and Mercersburg Academy. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army in the Anti-aircraft and Guided-missiles Artillery Branch and was stationed in Texas and California. With his father and brother, Ralph operated the RLM, Inc. tomato cannery and timber operations. He also served as President of the Home Bank of Newark and was a life-long member and past President of the Newark Volunteer Fire Company.
Ralph was a devoted husband and father, greatly loved by his family and by his many friends in the community. A man of varied interests, he traveled abroad on several occasions and was a private pilot, scuba diver, boater, and motorcyclist. He was a staunch supporter of the Queponco Railway Station restoration project and volunteered as a curator of that museum of local history. He was an especially avid hunter and fisherman, having a life-long passion for the great outdoors and for the wonders of God's creation. Ralph enjoyed sharing his many adventures with a number of dear friends. And nothing brought him more pleasure in his later years than shooting, fishing, or exploring the family farm with his granddaughters, Ali and Eliza, and his great-grandson, Mason.
A man of few words who seldom spoke of spiritual things, Ralph had placed his trust in the Lord Jesus Christ in hope of the resurrection. He will be remembered for his integrity, faithfulness, loyalty, kindness, and generosity and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private graveside service will be held for close family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newark Volunteer Fire Company, 8338 Newark Road, Newark, MD 21841. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020