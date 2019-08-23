|
Ralph M. Hitchcock, Jr.
Ocean Pines - Ralph M. Hitchcock, Jr., age 95, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Ralph M. Hitchcock, Sr. and Lillian Hudgins Hitchcock. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Anna H. Hitchcock in 2017. Surviving, are his children, Neil Hitchcock of Ocean City, and Anna Kost and her husband Bill, of Ashton, MD.
Mr. Hitchcock had served in the United States Army during WWII. After the war, he began a career in finance as a Bank Examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) where he served for 27 years. He also began his 48 year affiliation with AUSA (Association of the United States Army) in 1964, serving as Fairfax-Lee Chapter Treasurer (1980-2008) and 2nd Region Treasurer (1992-2012). He was awarded the Melvin Jones National Award by Lions International and was active in the Mount Vernon Lee Chamber of Commerce. After years of enjoying trips to the beach, he and his wife moved to Ocean Pines. He was a member of the Community Church at Ocean Pines. In his spare time he enjoyed puzzles and music.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at the Community Church at Ocean Pines, at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dale Brown will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Community Church Columbarium. A donation in his memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, Macky and Pam Stancell Facility, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2019