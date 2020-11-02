Ralph "Earl" Murray III
Baltimore - Ralph "Earl" Murray III, 48, of Baltimore, passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born on August 9, 1972 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of Ralph E. Murray Jr. and Mary C. Murray.
Earl graduated from Parkside High School in 1990 and attended Salisbury University. He worked in the construction industry. Earl, as everyone called him, had a quick wit and a delightful sense of humor. He had fun times at Oriole and Shorebird baseball games with his Dad. He loved people, was kind, thoughtful and enjoyed his many loyal friends, some he had known most of his life. His family appreciated the fact that they looked after one another.
Earl was an animal lover and enjoyed growing containers of vegetables and herbs, as cooking was another of his considerable talents. He will be greatly missed by his loving parents, family and his many friends.
Earl is survived by his parents Ralph E. Murray Jr. and Mary C. Murray of Salisbury, MD. Earl was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents R. Earl Murray and Loma D. Murray; maternal grandmother Ellen H. Sklar.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 11:00am at Manokin Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Princess Anne, MD, officiated by Rev. Bill Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Worcester County Human Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, MD 21811. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com
