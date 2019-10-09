|
Ralph P. Kimes, Sr.
Salisbury - Ralph P. Kimes, Sr. 79, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home. Born January 7, 1940 he was the son of the late Elmer Kimes.
Ralph was a United States Army Veteran, was a member of the Delmar VFW Auxiliary, and was a lifetime member of the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department Station 2. He retired from B&G Foods.
He is survived by his children, Ralph Kimes, Jr. (Peggy), Denise Horner (Steve), Gene Kimes (Michelle), Brad Kimes (Danielle), Michele Pepper-Allen, and Gary Pepper, Sr.; seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; close friends, Charles Horner and Joe Dixon (Annette); and his caregiver; Shirley Bradshaw. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Kimes in 2017.
A Celebration of Ralphs Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm at Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2, 419 Naylor St.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ralph to Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, C/O Station 2 Corporation, 325 Cypress St, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019