Ralph T. Phillips Sr.
Berlin - Ralph T. Phillips, Sr., age 88, of Berlin died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Mr. Phillips was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Clarence T. Phillips and Viola (Smith) Phillips West.
He was a retired USDA Inspector and was a member of Showell Vol. Fire Dept., and former member of the Moose Lodge in Salisbury.
He is survived by three sons, Gary L. Phillips of Hartwell, GA, Ralph T. Phillips Jr. (Teresa) of Berlin and Scott Tilghman of Baltimore; three daughters, Linda Short of Selbyville, Diane White (Michael) of Marathon, IA and Bonnie Stoner (John) of Lake Of The Ozarks, MO; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Phillips, a daughter, Mary Lou Highstrom, and one grandchild.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 14 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Showell Vol. Fire Department, 11620 Worcester Hwy, Showell, MD 21862.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com