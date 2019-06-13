|
|
Ramon "Eddie" Dillon
Salisbury - Ramon "Eddie" Dillon, 57, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born February 26, 1962 he was the son of Ramon H. Dillon and his wife Carole and Pat Marshall and her husband Freddie.
Eddie graduated from Mardela High School in 1980 and retired from Sheridan Sign Company in 2008 after 25 years. He loved baseball, was a Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals Fan, and enjoyed going arrowhead hunting.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a daughter, Colleen Dillon; a granddaughter, Natalya Brown; two brothers, Mike Dillon and his wife Gail and Robert Dillon and his wife Faith; uncle, Robert Graham of Millersville, MD; and several cousins. He is also survived by his dog and best friend, Buddy (Bozo). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Flora Graham and paternal grandparents, Harry and Madeline Dillon.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 pm at Faith Community Church. Rev. J. Harvey Dixon will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Eddie to Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division St. Salisbury, MD 21801.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019