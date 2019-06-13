Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon "Eddie" Dillon


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramon "Eddie" Dillon Obituary
Ramon "Eddie" Dillon

Salisbury - Ramon "Eddie" Dillon, 57, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born February 26, 1962 he was the son of Ramon H. Dillon and his wife Carole and Pat Marshall and her husband Freddie.

Eddie graduated from Mardela High School in 1980 and retired from Sheridan Sign Company in 2008 after 25 years. He loved baseball, was a Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals Fan, and enjoyed going arrowhead hunting.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a daughter, Colleen Dillon; a granddaughter, Natalya Brown; two brothers, Mike Dillon and his wife Gail and Robert Dillon and his wife Faith; uncle, Robert Graham of Millersville, MD; and several cousins. He is also survived by his dog and best friend, Buddy (Bozo). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Flora Graham and paternal grandparents, Harry and Madeline Dillon.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 pm at Faith Community Church. Rev. J. Harvey Dixon will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Eddie to Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division St. Salisbury, MD 21801.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now