Ramona Abbott Webster
Deal Island - Ramona Abbott Webster, 67, of Deal Island, MD passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Salisbury, MD on July 27, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Kirwin Ralph Abbott and Florence Louise Walters Abbott.
A graduate of Washington High School, she was a retired seafood worker working for various crab houses and also worked at Phillips Seafood Restaurant.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books. She loved cleaning and above all, loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Harrington Webster, Jr. of Deal Island; son, Brian Kirwin Webster of Salisbury; siblings, Janice Marie Abbott, Linda Lou Abbott, and Kathy Ann Abbott, all of Deal Island; granddaughter, Sophia Brianne Webster; nieces, Brandi Renee Benton and Alexis Nicole Abbott; nephew, Timothy Ralph Abbott and his daughter Cameron; and several other nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Abbott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. John's Methodist Church on Deal Island at 2 PM where a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dave Webster will officiate and interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
